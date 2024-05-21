 Vice President Dhankhar to visit Iran to pay condolence on demise of Raisi: MEA | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Vice President Dhankhar to visit Iran to pay condolence on demise of Raisi: MEA

PTI |
May 21, 2024 09:22 PM IST

A one-day state mourning is being observed across India on Tuesday as a mark of respect for Raisi.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will fly to Iran on Wednesday to attend an official ceremony to pay condolences on the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (PTI)
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (PTI)

"Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will pay a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on May 22 to attend official ceremony to pay condolences on the tragic demise of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other Iranian officials in an unfortunate helicopter crash on May 19," an MEA statement said on Tuesday.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have conveyed their condolences on the demise of Raisi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the embassy of Iran here on Tuesday to convey India’s condolences on the loss.

The Iranian president, the country's foreign minister and several other officials were found dead on Monday, hours after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region in the northwestern part of the country, Iran state media reported.

Raisi, 63, and his entourage were heading to the city of Tabriz after returning from a visit to a locality on the Azerbaijan-Iran border on Sunday.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Vice President Dhankhar to visit Iran to pay condolence on demise of Raisi: MEA

