Vice President Naidu to kick off Khelo India University Games

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the Khelo India University Games 2021 at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Indoor Stadium on Sunday in the presence of many senior political leaders and sporting icons.

Union home minister, Amit Shah, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, sports minister Anurag Thakur, minister of state for youth affairs and sports Nisith Pramanik, Karnataka governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will be present on the occasion.

Athletes who have brought glory to the nation will also be at the opening ceremony. Over 2,500 attendees, including delegates from across the country, will witness a programme that will showcase Karnataka’s rich cultural tradition. A grand laser show will focus on the state as a technology hub, a sports ministry release said.

A total of 3,879 competitors from over 200 universities will take part in 20 disciplines, including indigenous sports like Mallakhamba and Yogasana in KIUG 2021. The Kanteerava Stadium Complex will host athletics and basketball while shooting will be held in the SAI campus and hockey at the Cariappa Stadium.

Over 8,000 participants of the KIUG 2021 will have access to a first-of-its-kind mobile app for games-related information. The KIUG 2021 will be India’s biggest sporting event and first mass participative competition since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Karnataka sports minister KC Narayan Gowda said: “Apart from all the ministers from Union Government and the state, several top athletes including Prakash Padukone, Pankaj Advani, Anju Bobby George, Ashwini Nachappa and Reet Abraham who have brought laurels at the national and international level, will be attending the ceremony.”