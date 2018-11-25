Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to roll out four lane project for Kartarpur corridor on Monday

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Dera Baba Nanak - Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, the government announced on Saturday.

The Indian side of corridor starts from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur District of Punjab and extends upto the international border between India and Pakistan.

“The project corridor is to be developed by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and will be funded by Government of India. The project corridor is four lane with service road and all other appropriate amenities for pilgrims intending to visit Gurudwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur in Pakistan,” the ministry of road transport and highways said in a statement.

Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Dera Baba Nanak - Kartarpur Sahib road Corridor at a function in village Mann in Gurdaspur district of Punjab on Monday.

Union minister for road trip and highways Nitin Gadkari, union minister of food processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Capt. Amrinder Singh, Chief Minister of Punjab will be present on the occasion.

“This corridor will be a historical landmark between India and Pakistan and will also boost tourism as more pilgrims would visit the holy shrine throughout the year between two countries. Guru Nanak Dev ji had assembled the Sikh community at Kartarpur and lived there for 18 years till 1539. The Gurudwara Darbar Sahib is built where Guru Nanak Dev Ji took his last breath,” the ministry said.

The central government on the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh guru gave the nod to build the Kartarpur road corridor upto the international border between India and Pakistan as an integrated development project.

