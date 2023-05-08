Mr Winston Churchill, Prime Minister, in his Victory broadcast today revealed that the German unconditional surrender of all land, sea and air forces to the Allies will be ratified in Berlin today, and that hostilities will end finally at one minute after midnight tonight (6-31 a.m. I.S.T.) ‘Cease fire’, he said, was sounded yesterday all along the front. HT This Day: May 9, 1945 -- Cease fire in Europe

The ratification will be signed by Air Chief Marshal Tedder, Deputy Supreme Commander, Gen. de Latyre Tassigny on behalf of France, Marshal Zhukov on behalf of the Soviet Union, and General Keitel, Chief of the German High Command.

Mr Churchill said that the German plenipotentiaries unconditionally surrendered all German land, sea and air forces to the Allies at 2-41 p.m. yesterday.

Mr Churchill added that the Channel Islands would also be freed today.

“The Germans are still resisting Russian troops in places,” he said, “but if they continue to do so, they will deprive themselves of the protection of the laws of war.”

The following is the full text of Mr Churchill’s speech. He said: “Yesterday morning at 2-41 at General Eisenhower’s headquarters, General Jodl, representative of the German High Command, and Grand Admiral Doenitz, designated head of the German State, signed the act of unconditional surrender of all German land, sea and air forces in Europe to the Allied Expeditionary Force, and simultaneously to the Soviet High Command.

“General Beddell Smith, Chief of Staff, United States Army, and General Francois Sevenz signed the document on behalf of the Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force, and General Suslapatov signed on behalf of the Russian High Command.

“This agreement will be ratified and confirmed at Berlin where Air Chief Marshal Tedder, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force, and General Tassigny will sign on behalf of General Eisenhower. General Zhukov will sign on behalf of the Soviet High Command. The German representatives will be Field-Marshal Keitel, Chief of the German High Command, and the Commanders-in-Chief of the German Army, Navy and Air Force.

“Hostilities will end officially at one minute after midnight tonight but in the interests of saving lives ‘cease fire’ began yesterday and was sounded all along the front.

CHANNEL ISLANDS

“Our dear Channel islands are to be freed today.”

“The Germans are still in places resisting Russian troops but should they continue to do so after midnight they will, of course, deprive themselves of the protection of the laws of war, and will be attacked from all quarters by Allied troops. It is not surprising that on such long fronts and in the existing disorder of the enemy, the commands of the German High Command should not in every case be obeyed immediately. This does not, in our opinion with the best military advice at our disposal, constitute any reason for withholding from the nation the facts communicated to us by General Eisenhower of the unconditional surrender already signed at Rheims nor should it prevent us from celebrating today and tomorrow as ‘Victory-in-Europe’ days. “

“Today perhaps we shall think mostly of ourselves. Tomorrow we shall pay particular tribute to our Russian comrades whose prowess in the field has been one of grand contributions to the general victory.

“The German war is therefore at an end.”

“After years of intense preparation Germany hurled herself on Poland at the beginning of September 1939 and in pursuance of our guarantee, to Poland, and in agreement with the French Republic, Great Britain, the British Empire and the Commonwealth of Nations declared war upon this foul aggression.

“After gallant France had been struck down we from this island, and from our united empire, maintained the struggle single-handed for a whole year until we were joined by the military might of Soviet Russia and later by the overwhelming power and resources of the United States of America.

SPLENDID ALLIES

“Finally almost the whole world was combined against the evil-doers where now prostrate before us. Our gratitude to our splendid allies goes forth from all our heart in this island and throughout the British Empire.

“We may allow ourselves a brief period of rejoicing but let us not forget for a moment the toil and efforts that lie ahead.

“Japan, with all her treachery and greed, remains unsubdued. The injury she has inflicted on Great Britain, the United States and other countries, and her detestable cruelties call for justice and retribution.

“We must now devote all our strength and resources to the completion of our task both at home and abroad. Advance Britannia. Long live the cause of freedom. God save the King.”

Mr Churchill’s message was followed immediately by the ceremonial sounding of the end of war in Europe by buglers of the Cots Guards.