Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Video: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's son attacks petrol pump employees, booked

ByHT News Desk
May 07, 2024 06:10 PM IST

Noida DCP Manish Kumar Mishra said Amanatullah Khan's son wanted to break the queue.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's son allegedly attacked the staff of a petrol pump in Noida's Sector 95 area. The incident was captured by a CCTV camera. The Noida Police have registered a case against him.

The police claimed that AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan reached the petrol pump later.
The police claimed that AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan reached the petrol pump later.

The CCTV footage shows a man fighting with the staff of the petrol pump. He rushed down to get a spammer from the boot of his car and later charged at the staff of the facility, video further shows.

Noida DCP Manish Kumar Mishra said Amanatullah Khan's son wanted to break the queue and get ahead at the petrol pump. When stopped, he attacked and threatened the staff of the petrol pump, he added.

The police officer claimed that AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan reached the petrol pump later and threatened its employees.

"Amanatullah Khan's son wanted to break the queue and forcefully get petrol at the fuel station. He physically assaulted and threatened the fuel station's staff. Later, MLA Amanatullah Khan himself reached there and he also threatened the petrol pump employees. A case has been registered and action is being taken," he added.

Last month, Amanatullah Khan appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board during his chairmanship.

The 50-year-old Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Delhi's Okhla was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for over 13 hours.

AAP leader Atishi had claimed that the ED's case against Amanatullah Khan was fake.

The controversial MLA had claimed that he had followed the rules when he was the chairman of the Waqf Board and did everything after taking legal advice.

Several AAP leaders are under the Enforcement Directorate's scanner over a host of corruption cases. Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, AAP's most prominent leaders, are in jail in connection with money laundering probes linked to the liquor policy case.

With inputs from PTI

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Video: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's son attacks petrol pump employees, booked
