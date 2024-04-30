 Video: German Shepherd dog attacks 6-year-old girl in Ghaziabad society; case filed against owner | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Video: German Shepherd dog attacks 6-year-old girl in Ghaziabad society; case filed against owner

ByHT News Desk
Apr 30, 2024 08:49 AM IST

A CCTV camera footage shows the dog attacking the girl while she was seated on her bicycle in Ghaziabad's Ajnara Integrity Housing Society.

A German Shepherd attacked a six-year-old girl while she was riding her bicycle in a residential complex in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. A viral CCTV camera footage of the incident shows the dog attacking the girl, identified as Vanya Chauhan, while she was seated on her bicycle at the Ajnara Integrity Housing Society. The owner struggled to control the animal despite being restrained by a leash.

Vanya suffered injuries on her hands and waist from the dog's bites and scratches inflicted by its claws. (Screengrab)
The video shows Vanya riding her bike when the dog charged at her. At that moment, the girl's mother Namita Chauhan rushed to her rescue and prevented the dog from causing further harm to her daughter. Vanya, as seen in the CCTV camera footage, leaves her bike and runs away to save herself.

In the footage, Namita is seen seeking assistance from a security guard, who was seen speaking to the dog's owner. Subsequently, she picked up her son, who was walking with her, carried her daughter away, and left the area.

Vanya suffered injuries on her hands and waist from the dog's bites and scratches inflicted by its claws, India Today reported.

Many children were seen walking within the housing society where the incident occurred.

NDTV reported that Namita lodged a complaint with the police, under Section 289 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), against the dog owner. In her statement, she said the dog was not wearing a muzzle during the attack.

Additionally, she alleged that the dog also targeted her one-year-old son, although this was not captured in the viral video. Namita alleged negligence on the owner's part when her dog attacked her daughter.

NDTV reported that Namita demanded that necessary steps be taken to ensure the safety of residents, like removing the dog from the society premises.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Ravi Kumar, as per India Today, said a case was registered and an investigation was underway.

