Home / India News / VIDEO | 'Jaan bach gayi...': BSF soldiers save Chhattisgarh man from drowning
india news

VIDEO | 'Jaan bach gayi...': BSF soldiers save Chhattisgarh man from drowning

A video shared by BSF Command Raipur on Twitter showed the BSF personnel pulling the civilian out from the Mendki river. The man had gone fishing when he fell into the river and was fighting for his life.
The man had gone fishing when he fell into the river and was fighting for his life.(Twitter/@BSF_Comd_Raipur)
The man had gone fishing when he fell into the river and was fighting for his life.(Twitter/@BSF_Comd_Raipur)
Published on Jul 12, 2022 06:49 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Tuesday rescued a civilian from being swept away by the powerful current of the Mendki river in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh.

A video shared by BSF Command Raipur on Twitter showed the BSF personnel pulling the civilian out from the river. The man had gone fishing when he fell into the river and was fighting for his life.

The video started with BSF personnel throwing a rope towards one of their colleagues who had approached the river. This soldier tied the rope to the civilian's body as those above pulled him up. The person who recorded the video, in relief, said, "Jaan bach gayi".

BSP Command Raipur tweeted, "BSF national-level swimmer SI Biju Kumar pulled him out to safety with the help of jawans."

More details regarding the civilian's condition after the rescue operation are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bsf chhattisgarh×
bsf chhattisgarh×
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out