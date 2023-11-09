close_game
Video: KTR meets accident, falls from vehicle during campaign rally in Nizamabad

Video: KTR meets accident, falls from vehicle during campaign rally in Nizamabad

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Nov 09, 2023 03:53 PM IST

The vehicle in which KTR, Suresh Reddy and other BRS leader were travveling suddenly stopped leading them to fall. They were standing on the rooftop.

BRS leader KT Rama Rao on Thursday escaped a massive accident as he was campaigning in Telangana's Nizamabad district. Atop a vehicle, he was standing along with several other party workers when the vehicle suddenly stopped making them fall. In the video of the accident that emerged on social media, KTR can be seen balancing with his hands while some of those surrounding him fell down from the vehicle.

KTR with a scarf around his neck seen balancing with his hands as the vehicle suddenly stopped.
KTR with a scarf around his neck seen balancing with his hands as the vehicle suddenly stopped.

KTR's van was inside a narrow lane when the accident took place. The supporters were running along with the vehicle as KTR was greeting people from the barricaded rooftop of the car. As the car suddenly stopped, the leaders toppled on each other, the barricade broke and many fell down. KTR managed to balance with his hands and was safe.

After the accident, KTR headed for a roadshow in Kodangal. On Thursday, KTR filed his nomination for the Sircillia Assembly constituency for the upcoming election on November 30.

