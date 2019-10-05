Video of men sexually harassing a woman goes viral in Rajasthan

india

A video of at least five men sexually harassing a young woman in Rajasthan was being circulated on social media on Saturday as the police launched an operation to look for those who appear in the clip.

The video shows the woman being molested by four to five men and asking her to strip while one of the accused films the crime. A man, who is seen accompanying the woman, is also beaten up by the accused.

It has been filmed by the men during the day in hilly terrain. The woman in the video is heard speaking about belonging to a particular city, however, no case has been filed in that area.

Police have not been able to trace the perpetrators or the location of the crime so far though the men seem to be from Karauli district according to the dialect they are heard speaking in the video.

“We have put the case on top priority. Our police force is working on identifying the location looking at the geographical terrain. The dialect of the people in the video is also being taken into consideration to identify the place,” Karauli’s superintendent of police Anil Beniwal said.

Bharatpur’s inspector general of police Laxman Gaur said the police have been asked to take clips of the accused and circulate it among different police stations to identify them.

“The people in the video are being identified and the beat level constables have been told to show the photographs of the people in the video in order to identify the whereabouts of the people,” Beniwal said.

Station house officer of Gangapur city, Harji Lal Yadav, said neither the woman nor anybody else from the village has approached them so far.

“Since morning the police are looking for the location of filming and the villagers from the nearby villages are also being asked if they have any clue regarding the incident or who these people were,” Yadav said.

Beniwal said police are also trying to search the person who shared the video online. The police have also issued orders to stop the video’s private circulation.

“If we come across any incident of circulation of the video, we will register a case under IT act and take immediate action,” Beniwal said.

Officials said director general of police (DGP) Bhupendra Yadav was was closely tracking the case and issuing instructions to the police.

The video is reminiscent of the gang rape case in Alwar where half a dozen men had raped a woman in front of her husband and circulated a video of the sexual assault on social media in April.

