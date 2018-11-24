Video showing kids giving massage to Bihar teacher goes viral, probe ordered

A video of a teacher of a government school in Bihar’s West Champaran getting a massage by children of primary classes is being widely shared on social media, prompting authorities to initiate a probe against him.

In the 45-second video, Satyendra Prasad of the Utkramit Uchch Vidyalaya, Sisai, in Lauriya block is seen lying on a plastic chair in the school’s corridor with his legs spread and three kids aged between six to eight years are pressing his arms and feet.

Two of them are in their vests and shorts while the third is wearing a full shirt. Other students are not seen in the video, which raises a doubt whether it was a holiday in the school or the teacher stayed back after the classes and made the children massage him.

The Hindustan Times in possession of the video but could not independently verify its authenticity.

Authorities said they were verifying the authenticity of the video and that action would be taken against the accused teacher if the charges against him are found true.

District education officer (DEO) Harendra Jha said he has asked the block education officer (BEO) to investigate into the matter.

“Necessary actions would be taken if he is found guilty,” he added.

Sujit Mishra, Lauriya block coordinator of Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), said the video was shot about five days ago by a local villager.

“The matter needs to be thoroughly probed,” he said.

Prasad has, however, denied that he asked his students to massage him.

“I have not done anything of this sort ever. The video may be the handiwork of some mischievous elements to malign my image,” he said.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 18:49 IST