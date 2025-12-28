Video shows men performing dangerous high-speed car stunts on Delhi roads late at night, police respond

A video showing a group of men performing dangerous stunts on the Delhi road is circulating on social media platforms. The footage shows multiple cars racing at high speed late at night. The clip captures four to five cars being driven recklessly. (X@nishant_india)

The clip, reportedly recorded on December 26, captures four to five cars being driven recklessly. Some occupants can be seen standing through sunroofs and shouting while the vehicles move at speed.

The cars were also seen swerving sharply and zigzagging through traffic as they travelled from the ITO area towards Noida. The manner of driving posed a clear risk to other motorists on the busy stretch.

After the video was shared on X, it caught the attention of the Delhi Police. Responding to a post seeking action, the police said that the area traffic inspector had already been informed.

The incident sparked strong reactions online. One user described reckless driving as a daily occurrence in the city and criticised the authorities for failing to maintain control. Another user urged the police to take immediate action.

In a separate news, an FIR has been registered by Sector 39 police against the driver of a BMW for performing a dangerous stunt on a busy Noida road. The incident took place near Sector 44 and was captured on a CCTV camera installed on the road, said police.

In the now-viral video, a green BMW first stops slowly. A man sitting in the passenger seat steps out and begins recording the stunt on a mobile phone. Moments later, the driver spins the vehicle repeatedly in place at high speed, halting traffic on both sides for nearly 20 seconds. The act not only disrupted traffic but also posed a serious threat to the safety of the public and the occupants of the car, said police. The stunt appears to have been performed for a social media reel.