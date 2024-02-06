Video shows multiple blasts at MP's Harda crackers factory, commuters also hurt

A devastating fire at a firecracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday claimed 11 lives, leaving around 60 others injured. Rescue operations are underway, with officials expressing concerns about more people still trapped. Madhya Pradesh Fire Video: Blast at a firecracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

Now, a video of the incident has surfaced, showing the magnitude of the explosions. The footage, shot by commuters on the road across the fields of the factory, depicts multiple explosions followed by a fierce blaze.

The factory, situated in the Bairagarh locality on Magardha road, experienced intermittent explosions. Eventually, commuters on the road were also affected as the blaze developed further.

Video of MP's Harda firecracker factory blasts

‘Distressed by the loss of lives’, says PM Modi

“Distressed by the loss of lives due to the mishap at a cracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is assisting all those affected,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an X post.

He added that Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, and the injured would receive Rs. 50,000.

CM Mohan Yadav held an emergency meeting with officials

Soon after the incident, chief minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting with the officials in connection with the incident, the chief minister's office (CMO) said.

"In the meeting, the chief minister directed that providing immediate treatment to the injured from the Harda accident is our top priority. Ambulances are being rushed to Harda from the surrounding areas, and the Army has been contacted to arrange for helicopters," the CMO said in a post on X.

The CMO also said that 14 doctors have been immediately sent to Harda from nearby places including Narmadapuram.

It stated that 20 ambulances were present in Harda and 50 more were reaching there.

Fire tenders were being sent to Harda from Bhopal, Indore, Betul, Hoshangabad, Bhairunda, Rehti and other urban bodies and institutions, the CMO said.

'SDRF team is called': MP minister

On the direction of CM Mohan Yadav, MP minister Uday Pratap Singh along with director general home guard Arvind Kumar, and additional chief secretary Ajit Kesari conducted an aerial survey of the firecracker factory.

Uday Pratap Singh told ANI earlier, "We had a conversation with the Collector. The injured have been shifted to Hoshangabad and Bhopal.

He added, “A team of SDRF is working here under the guidance of SDRF ADG who is present on the spot.”

Minister Singh also went to the district hospital in Harda to check on the injured.