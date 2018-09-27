Video shows VHP members assaulting Muslim man in UP, over 20 people booked

Days after a video of Uttar Pradesh Police officials assaulting a medical student for being in a relationship with a Muslim man went viral, a new video purportedly showing the man being thrashed allegedly by activists of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has surfaced.

In the new video, some men, allegedly belonging to the VHP, are seen assaulting the man and shouting, “Have you come hear to study or propagate love jihad.”The police have detained 18 people in connection with the incident, a senior officer said.

The police have registered a case against 20-25 more unidentified people, the officer added.

The video that earlier went viral, showed a Dial 100 police team asking objectionable, religion-related questions from the inter-faith couple and making woman constable Priyanka beat up the Meerut Medical College woman student inside a police jeep.

Three police personnel, including the woman constable, were suspended Tuesday for allegedly misbehaving with the woman.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 23:49 IST