Video: Surya Kiran team's enthralling air show at Statue of Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present at the event, watched the aerial display as part of the celebrations that highlighted India’s unity, strength, and diversity.

The skies above the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia came alive on Friday morning as the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team performed a breathtaking air show during the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, held to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Earlier, PM Modi paid floral tributes to the Iron Man of India at the 182-metre-tall Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, before administering the “oath of unity” to thousands of participants gathered to reaffirm their commitment to the nation’s integrity and security.

The celebrations featured a Republic Day-style parade by police and paramilitary forces, cultural performances by 900 artists showcasing classical dance forms, and 10 thematic tableaux from states and union territories, each depicting the theme ‘Unity in Diversity’.

The parade also celebrated women’s leadership in India’s security forces, with all contingents led by women officers. Among the special features were BSF’s camel contingent and band, Gujarat Police’s horse display, and Assam Police’s motorcycle daredevil show.

The event honoured gallantry awardees from the BSF and CRPF for their bravery in counter-terror and anti-Naxal operations.