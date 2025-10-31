Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Video: Surya Kiran team's enthralling air show at Statue of Unity

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present at the event, watched the aerial display as part of the celebrations that highlighted India’s unity.

    Published on: Oct 31, 2025 10:34 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The skies above the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia came alive on Friday morning as the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team performed a breathtaking air show during the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, held to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

    Indian Air Force's (IAF) Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) performs manoeuvres in Gujarat. (PTI)
    Indian Air Force's (IAF) Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) performs manoeuvres in Gujarat. (PTI)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present at the event, watched the aerial display as part of the celebrations that highlighted India’s unity, strength, and diversity.

    Watch: Surya Kiran's enthralling air show

    Earlier, PM Modi paid floral tributes to the Iron Man of India at the 182-metre-tall Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, before administering the “oath of unity” to thousands of participants gathered to reaffirm their commitment to the nation’s integrity and security.

    The celebrations featured a Republic Day-style parade by police and paramilitary forces, cultural performances by 900 artists showcasing classical dance forms, and 10 thematic tableaux from states and union territories, each depicting the theme ‘Unity in Diversity’.

    The parade also celebrated women’s leadership in India’s security forces, with all contingents led by women officers. Among the special features were BSF’s camel contingent and band, Gujarat Police’s horse display, and Assam Police’s motorcycle daredevil show.

    The event honoured gallantry awardees from the BSF and CRPF for their bravery in counter-terror and anti-Naxal operations.

    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/Video: Surya Kiran Team's Enthralling Air Show At Statue Of Unity
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes