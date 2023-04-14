Video | US ambassador-designate Eric Garcetti greeted warmly as he takes up post

The US ambassador-designate to India, Eric Garcetti, who arrived in Delhi on Tuesday, received a warm welcome as he took up the post. Sharing a video of Garcetti being received by officials, the embassy said on Friday that it is “confident the U.S.-India partnership will advance through his leadership.” Screengrab of the video shared by US embassy in India.

“Excitement fills the air as we welcome Ambassador-Designate Eric Garcetti to India! We are excited to personally greet him and confident the U.S.-India partnership will advance through his leadership,” read the embassy’s tweet.

The 22-second video shows the ambassador arriving in a pink autorickshaw and warmly greeting the officials. Garcetti, who was confirmed as the 25th US envoy to India in a bipartisan vote on March 15, has filled the position that has been vacant for more than two years, following a long-drawn process for his confirmation in the US Senate.

Who is Eric Garcetti?

1. Garcetti’s nomination by the Biden administration had been dogged by charges that he had overlooked alleged acts of sexual harassment by an aide during his stint as the mayor of Los Angeles.

2. Garcetti served as a naval officer in the reserve component for 12 years and was selected as Rockefeller Next Generation Leadership Fellow.

3. He studied Hindi and Indian culture and history while at Columbia College, and Columbia University, and earned a Master’s degree at the university’s School of International and Public Affairs.

4. He was also selected as a Rhodes Scholar and studied at The Queen’s College, Oxford, and the London School of Economics and Political Science.

5. A fourth-generation native of Los Angeles, Garcetti is a card-carrying member of the Screen Actors Guild and is an avid pianist and photographer.