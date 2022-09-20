Home / India News / DCW chief writes to Twitter, Delhi Police on child porn clips being ‘sold for 20’

DCW chief writes to Twitter, Delhi Police on child porn clips being 'sold for 20'

Published on Sep 20, 2022 05:50 PM IST

Twitter and the Delhi Police have been given time till September 26 to respond to the summonses.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal.
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

The Delhi Police and Twitter received notices from Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday over child pornography and its trade on the microblogging site. She said some related videos were sold for 20 on Twitter, adding the social media platform failed to delete the posts.

Maliwal said Twitter and the Delhi Police have been given time till September 26 to respond to the summonses.

"Thousands of people have shared recordings of young girls being raped. Videos of women bathing are being put through intelligence cameras. These companies follow laws abroad and turn a blind eye to the obscenity and rape of women in India," Maliwal wrote on Twitter.

She said that she had questioned Twitter on how such videos exist on the platform and what policies it had in place to screen content. Maliwal asked the Delhi Police to register an FIR to identify those involved in filming and uploading such videos as well as the victims and the accused.

"The Chandigarh University incident set me thinking and I asked my team to investigate. We found videos of minor girls on Twitter in which they were seen being raped. Some of the platforms were even selling these videos for 20 to 30. This is horrific," Maliwal further said.

Protests erupted on the campus of Chandigarh University in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday night after reports that a woman allegedly taped objectionable films of numerous students and shared it with others, prompting chief minister Bhagwant Mann to launch an investigation. Four arrests have so far been made in the case. The allegations have not been proved, however.

    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Story Saved
×
