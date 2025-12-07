Videos show trail of destruction left by Goa nightclub fire that killed 25

A major fire at a Goa nightclub killed at least 25 people around midnight on Saturday, with videos showing the extent of the blaze and the trail of destruction it caused. The extent of the blaze and the trail of destruction it caused are evident in the video.(X/ ANI)

A video from the scene, shot by news agency ANI, showed the charred remains of what was once a bustling nightclub known as Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora village, North Goa.

According to the police, the fire was caused by a cylinder blast, though the probe was still on.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that “three or four tourists” were among the dead, with most of the deceased being the nightclub staff.

Local MLA Michael Lobo said in a statement that three women were among the dead. The blaze killed most of the nightclub staff working in the basement.

"I am disturbed because of the incident. Some are tourists, while most are locals who were working in the restaurant's basement. We will need to conduct a safety audit of all other clubs in Goa, which is very important,” he told ANI.

Affirming that such incidents should not recur in the future, Lobo emphasised that the safety of tourists and workers in such establishments is of the utmost importance.

“Tourists have always considered Goa a very safe destination, but the fire incident is very disturbing, and such incidents should not happen in the future. The safety of tourists and the workers in these establishments is extremely important. Most people died due to suffocation as they ran towards the basement," he said.

The aftermath

According to the police, all 25 bodies have been recovered and sent to the government medical college at Bambolim. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control. A detailed investigation into the cause of the fire has been initiated following CM Sawant's order for a magisterial probe.

Officials said efforts are underway to provide medical support to the injured and assistance to the families of those who died.

Constructed on what was once a saltpan, the nightclub received demolition notices from both the local village panchayat and the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority. However, the demolition notice was stayed by the Directorate of Panchayats on appeal, allowing the club to continue operating, as reported by HT.