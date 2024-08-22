Vigyan Yuva Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awards: Dr Pragya Dhruv Yadav in Medicine

Dr Pragya Dhruv Yadav, who heads the biosafety level-4 (BSL-4) containment laboratory at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, is one of the winners of this year’s Vigyan Yuva Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awards in the Medicine category. She explains the crucial role played by NIV, and BSL-4 in particular, during any high-risk viral outbreak. Dr Pragya Dhruv Yadav.

What I do

The mandate of BSL-4 is to serve the nation during any public health emergency. BSL-4 played a crucial role in building preparedness against and responses to outbreaks of high-risk pathogens including Nipah virus, Zika, SARS-CoV-2 and mpox. It also helped in building preparedness against Ebola, Marburg, Hantaan, rift valley fever and yellow fever.

Before containment laboratories were set up, there were several challenges in identifying viruses involved in outbreaks and determining treatment options. NIV established BSL-3 in 2005, but even then, the absence of a maximum containment laboratory capable of handling high-risk viruses was still felt. BSL-4, which started functioning on December 28, 2012, is an apex laboratory for storage of eliminated viruses, viral haemorrhagic fever diagnosis, support for biosafety and containment for Southeast Asian Region countries, and a WHO Collaboration Centre for strengthening capacity for emerging infectious diseases.

How I do it

In any outbreak, the first step is collecting samples from patients, followed by attempts to isolate and culture the virus so that it can be studied directly. One of the most important steps is determining the complete genomic sequence of the virus.

NIV isolated SARS-CoV-2 from samples, and was among the first labs in India to sequence its genome. This provided critical data for understanding the virus’s origin, how it spreads, and potential targets for vaccines and treatments. After sequencing, NIC used bioinformatics tools to analyse the genomic data and identify mutations, understand the evolutionary history of the virus, and predict how it might behave. NIV’s continuous monitoring of the SARS-CoV-2 genome and evolving mutations was crucial for adapting public health strategies and updating vaccines.

NIV also played a pivotal role in the development of Covaxin, India’s first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, in collaboration with Bharat Biotech. Scientists at NIV isolated and characterised the virus strain that was then used by Bharat Biotech. NIV conducted preclinical studies in rhesus macaques and Syrian hamsters to assess the safety and immunogenicity of Covaxin, which then moved on to human clinical trials.

After clinical trials led to the vaccine’s approval for emergency use, NIV monitored its effectiveness against new SARS-CoV-2 variants. NIV also extended support to clinical trials for Covaxin, and to assess the neutralisation potential of Covishield and Covaxin against different SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.