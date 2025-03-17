Vijay accuses DMK of indulging in graft, BJP extends support to him

Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Sunday launched an attack on the ruling DMK government, accusing it of indulging in corruption, following investigations were initiated into the alleged irregularities in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which Vijay identifies as his ideological enemy, also backed his accusation. Vijay (PTI)

Recently, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted raids in TASMAC and the agency found irregularities to the tune of ₹1,000 crore and accused that the DMK was using corrupt money to fund its welfare programmes. TASMAC, the state’s monopoly in liquor sales, is headed by minister Senthil Balaji who is currently out on bail in another ED case, in which he arrested in 2023.

Vijay said that an “entire book on corruption” can be written about the DMK’s mismanagement. “The kind of organised corruption exposed in the report given by ED indicates that only highly experienced and cunning minds could have orchestrated such a massive scam,” Vijay said.

“An entire book on corruption can be written on the empty advertising model that the DMK government is operating,” he added.

Vijay launched TVK last year to make his debut in the 2026 assembly elections. “No matter how many crores are poured, this empty advertising model of the DMK government’s corrupt tricks will not work. I assure that the people will definitely push them aside in the 2026 assembly elections,” he said. His comments came ahead of the TVK’s general body meeting in Chennai on March 28, where the party is expected to draft its strategy for the next year’s election.

Despite Vijay attacking the BJP, the latter backed his statement. “What Vijay said is right,” said state BJP leader and former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

After the BJP extended support to Vijay, DMK hit back. “This is why we have been telling from the beginning that Vijay is the BJP’s B team,” said a DMK leader seeking anonymity. “The Supreme Court gave bail to minister Senthil Balaji, so that he’s chased with another case through these raids. We will wait for the truth to come out.”