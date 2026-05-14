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Tamil Nadu DA hike: Vijay announces 2% hike in dearness allowance for govt employees, teachers

Tamil Nadu DA hike: The DA has been increased from 58 per cent to 60 per cent with effect from January 1, 2026, according to an official release.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 03:41 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Chief Minister Vijay on Thursday announced a 2 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for Tamil Nadu government employees and teachers.

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar, right, looks on, as state CM Joseph Vijay speaks in the state Assembly during floor test proceedings, in Chennai.(Handout)

With the revision, the DA has been increased from 58 per cent to 60 per cent with effect from January 1, 2026, according to an official release.

The hike will lead to an additional annual expenditure of 1,230 crore for the state government.

The Chief Minister’s Office announced the decision on social media.

It wrote, “Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru. S. Joseph Vijay announces that the dearness allowance, currently at 58 percent for government officials and teachers, will be increased to 60 percent effective from 01.01.2026”.

Vijay has stated that his administration will be a "government of the common people" which will ensure "social justice, equal opportunity, and secularism."

The government also stated it will continue disbursing the monthly entitlement assistance of 1,000 to women beneficiaries to ensure there is no disruption until the new government raises the amount to the promised 2,500.

Vijay chaired a meeting with the finance secretary and senior Secretariat officials to ensure that the 1,000 assistance, introduced under the previous DMK government, is credited to beneficiaries’ bank accounts on Friday.

 
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