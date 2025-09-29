Vijay's Chennai residence receives bomb threat, day after stampede at TVK's Karur rally kills 41

Day after the stampede at a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur which led to the deaths of 41 people, the Chennai residence of actor-turned-politician Vijay received a bomb threat Sunday. Security was stepped up at Vijay's Chennai residence after the Karur stampede.(ANI screengrab/ )

The Chennai police received a call regarding the bomb threat at Vijay's Neelankarai home, following which security personnel reached the spot, ANI reported.

A bomb disposal squad was deployed along with sniffer dogs, and checks carried out inside and outside the residence, according to PTI news agency.

Security was stepped up at Vijay's Chennai residence after the Karur stampede, NDTV reported quoting sources, who said that “people's anger may turn” towards the TVK chief.

Vijay had, on Sunday, announced financial assistance of ₹20 lakh each to the families of the deceased victims, and ₹2 lakh each to those who had been injured and were undergoing medical treatment in the hospital. Among the deceased are 18 women, 13 men, five young girls, and five young boys, ANI reported.

The actor penned an emotional post on X while announcing the compensation. “This amount is, of course, not significant in the face of such a loss. Still, at this moment, it is my duty as one who belongs to your family to stand by you, my dear ones, with a heavy heart,” he said.

Calling the tragedy an “irreparable loss”, Vijay further expressed “immense grief” and said he was at a “loss of words”.

“The faces of all of you whom I have met keep flashing through my mind. The more I think of my loved ones who show affection and care, the more my heart slips further from its place,” Vijay said.

The police ruled out any intelligence failure in the aftermath of the incident, saying Vijay had arrived late to the rally, and added that people had been waiting for hours for the TVK leader.

A first information report (FIR) was also filed at Karur town police station, charging TVK’s Karur (north) district secretary Madhiazhagan, general secretary Bussy Anand, and joint general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar for culpable homicide, and under other relevant sections of the BNS.