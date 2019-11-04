Vijay Goel violates odd-even, Sisodia says pollution not BJP’S priority

india

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has called on residents of Delhi to follow the odd-even scheme in the capital to tackle the pollution crisis. He said that pollution levels will come down substantially if vehicular pollution is controlled. Sisodia also hit out at BJP’S Vijay Goel who violated the odd-even scheme as a mark of protest. Sisodia said that tackling pollution is not the BJP’S priority. He also hit out at the Central government for cancelling several meetings that were to be held to control pollution in the capital.