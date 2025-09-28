Vijay Rally Stampede Live Update: Victims' bodies handed over to kin; Vijay announces aid

TVK Vijay Rally Stampede Live: Visuals from the hospital where the injured were taken after the incident. (ANI Video Grab)

TVK Vijay Rally Stampede Live Updates: Actor-turned-politician Vijay's rally for his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in Karur, Tamil Nadu on Saturday took a tragic turn following a stampede, which led to the deaths of 39 people. Tamil Nadu health secretary P Senthil Kumar said that 26 people who sustained injuries in Karur were treated as outpatients and discharged, while 67 others were undergoing treatment as inpatients, PTI reported. He said that of the people receiving medical treatment, two were critical....Read More

The health secretary also said that the of the 39 deceased – including 17 women, 13 men, 4 male children, and 5 female children – post-mortem had been completed for 30 and their bodies handed over to their families.

Meanwhile, Vijay announced an aid of ₹20 lakh each to families of the deceased and ₹2 lakh each to those who were undergoing medical treatment in hospitals. “In the midst of the immense grief of losing our loved ones, I am at a loss for words to express the pain my heart endures. My eyes and mind are clouded with sorrow,” Vijay said in a post on X.

What did the Tamil Nadu police chief say?

Tamil Nadu DGP G Venkataraman said that the crowd at Vijay's rally had been standing for hours without sufficient food and water due to the TVK chief's late arrival.

“Permission (for the rally) was sought for between 3 pm-10 pm. The TVK Twitter account said he will come at 12 and crowd started coming in from 11 AM. He came at 7.40 PM,” Venkataraman said, according to PTI. The DGP said that he did not intend to 'blame anyone", adding that he was just stating the facts.

Venkataraman also stated that the turnout at the rally had been more than what was expected. The organisers had put the expected number at 10,000, but around 27000 turned up at the venue, according to the DGP.

CM Stalin announces compensation

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh each for the families of the victims who were killed in the stampede. The CM also announced an aid amount of ₹1 lakh each to those undergoing medical treatment in hospitals for their injuries.

Stalin left for Karur early on Sunday, meeting with those admitted in hospitals and the families of the victims who lost their lives. Briefing reports about the incident, the Tamil Nadu CM said that after being informed about the incident, he had instructed former minister Senthil Balaji and other ministers to go to Karur.

Stalin said that such a large number of people had never “lost their lives in a program organised by a political party” in the history of Tamil Nadu, adding that this should never happen in the future either. The CM formed an enquiry commission headed by a retired High Court judge, which will begin its probe today, deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

Key updates on TVK rally stampede

• The district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry. A senior official said, “We will fix responsibility once video evidence and testimonies are studied. Crowd-control failures appear evident.”

• Tamil Nadu's director of medical education Suganthy Rajakumari said the patients who received medical treatment at hospitals were 52. “The total number of dead bodies we received is 39. The number of patients was 52. Only two patients are critical and on ventilator,” the DME said.

• The DME said that the post-mortem and handing over of bodies to the families would be completed by noon, “Accommodation, food and other things have been arranged by the government,” Rajakumari said.

• Leaders from across the political spectrum, including CM MK Stalin, deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami, BJP leaders Nainar Nagenthran and Tamilisai Soundarajan and others visited Karur and met families of the victims.

• The District Collector, Karur issued helpline numbers following the stampede on Saturday. “Contact numbers for the District Collector's Office Emergency Help Centre to get details about the victims of the unexpected accident that occurred in Karur #DOT 04324 256306 #Whatsapp 7010806322,” the collector's official X handle posted.