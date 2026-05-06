Vijay’s road to power now runs through this political party after Congress backing

The suspense continues after the Tamil Nadu election results, which saw Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar emerge victorious. Vijay meets governor. (ANI) (PTI)

After decades of a two-party tug-of-war between the DMK and AIADMK, the actor-turned-politician and his new party now sit at the centre of government-formation talks but still falls short of a clear majority in a hung Assembly.

TVK was the single largest party in the 234-member House. It won 108 seats in the Assembly elections 2026. The majority mark is 118. DMK won 59 seats while the AIADMK secured 47.

Smaller parties, including, PMK with four seats, IUML, CPI, VCK and CPI(M) with two seats each, along with others, completed the fragmented mandate.

A boost from Congress The first major breakthrough for Vijay came on Wednesday when the Congress officially declared its support. Moving away from its long-term ally, the DMK, the Congress brought its 5 MLAs to the TVK fold.

AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar said the support is conditional. “Our support shall be conditional upon the TVK keeping out from this alliance any communal forces that do not believe in the Constitution of India,” he said.

With Congress on board, Vijay’s tally stands at 113. He still needs five more legislators to secure a stable government.