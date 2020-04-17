Villager killed, another hurt in crossfire between Maoists, security forces

india

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 15:42 IST

A villager was killed and another sustained bullet injuries in crossfire between security personnel and Maoists in Bijapur district on Friday.

The injured villager was admitted to a district hospital and his condition is believed to be stable.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday morning when the security forces were out for an anti-Maoist operation.

Officials said that a joint team of CRPF and the state police launched an operation on Thursday night following a tip-off regarding Maoists’ movement. When the team reached the forest near Otkalpada village, the encounter with Maoists began.

“The Maoists managed to escape during the encounter and when the firing stopped two villagers were found injured in the jungle. The two villagers- Dubbak Anna and Yalam Dharmaiyya sustained bullet injuries during the cross fire and were rushed to hospital,” Inspector General of Police (IG) Bastar Sunderraj P said.

The IG further added that Anna died in the hospital while Dharmaiyya’s condition is stable.

“The whole area has been cordoned off and a search is on,” the IG said.