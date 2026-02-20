‘Villagers were making fun of me’: UP man kills sister over her interfaith love, dials 112; father defends ‘fit of rage’

A 25-year-old man allegedly strangled his 21-year-old sister to death in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal in what police suspect to be an honour killing linked to her relationship with a man from another community, and the father jumped in to defend his actions. The cops said that the accused has been taken into custody (Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times/ Representational)

The deceased, identified as Roop Jahan, was in love with a 22-year-old man from the same village, identified as Shivam Saini. The victim’s father justified the action by his son, saying it was correct to kill a girl who insults her family.

"Roop's conduct was unbecoming. She was in love with Shivam Saini and wanted to marry him. The villagers were making fun of me. My son has no remorse. It was correct to kill the girl who insulted us. He killed her in a fit of rage," the father, identified as Nausher, was quoted by PTI as saying.

"We are Muslims, and he is a Saini. How could we have performed the marriage? The matter would have been different had the boy belonged to our community," he added.

Accused called 112 to surrender According to the police officials quoted in the PTI report, the accused, identified as Jane Alam, himself informed the police and confessed to killing his sister after the crime was reported from the Matawali Patti area within the Asmoli police station limits. The cops said that he has been taken into custody.

ASP Kuldeep Singh said that late on Thursday night, Jaane Alam made a PCR call informing that he had killed his sister Roop Jahan.

A probe revealed that the woman was in a relationship with a man from another community. India Today reported that the woman had even left her home to go live with her lover's relatives in Amroha district. Her family brought her back after the villagers intervened.

The relationship enraged his brother, who strangled her in a fit of rage on Thursday night when the family was away..

Police said a case has been registered against the accused based on a complaint filed by the mother of the deceased’s lover. Investigators are also questioning other family members to determine whether anyone else was involved in the alleged conspiracy, India Today reported.