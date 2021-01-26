Violence at tractor rally: Who said what
- “We strongly condemn the violence seen in today's protest. It is regrettable that the Central govt allowed the situation to deteriorate to such an extent. The movement has been peaceful for the last two months” remarked Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday's incident
The long anticipated Republic day tractor rally organised by protesting farmers took a turn for the worse on Tuesday when farmers deviated from the Delhi Police approved routes and gradually moved towards central Delhi. Amid the chaos, the police had to resort to firing tear gas shells and use water cannons to stop the farmers from entering central Delhi.
Political leaders took to various social media platforms to express their views on Tuesday's violence.
“We thank farmers for the unprecedented participation in today's Farmers Republic Day Parade. We also condemn and regret the undesirable and unacceptable events that have taken place today and dissociate ourselves from those indulging in such acts”: Samyukht Kisan Morcha
“Violence is not the solution to any problem. If anyone gets hurt, the damage will happen to our country. Take back the anti-agricultural law for the benefit of the country!”: Rahul Gandhi
“We condemn and regret the undesirable and unacceptable events that have taken place today and dissociate ourselves from those indulging in such acts. Despite all our efforts, some organisations and individuals have violated the route and indulged in condemnable acts. Anti-social elements had infiltrated the otherwise peaceful movement:” Samyukta Kisan Morcha
"The farm laws are completely wrong as they are against federalism since agriculture is a state subject under Schedule 7 of the Constitution,". "Be peaceful and the country is with you": Amarinder Singh
“We know the people who are trying to create disturbance, they are identified. There are people from political parties who are trying to malign the agitation”: Rakesh Tikait
"Violence and vandalism will lead us nowhere. I urge everyone to maintain peace & honour agreements. Today is not the day for such chaos!":Gautam Gambhir
“I appeal on behalf of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to all farmers not to pay attention to rumours, and also appeal to them to return to their designated routes. Please don’t do anything that tarnishes the farmers’ movement. We will win only if farmers protest peacefully.” Yogendra Yadav
