Vir Vikram Yadav appointed new DGCA chief, Faiz Ahmed Kidwai moves to DoPT
Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, a 1996 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as additional secretary in the department of personnel and training
The government on Tuesday appointed senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Vir Vikram Yadav as the Director General of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), replacing Faiz Ahmed Kidwai.
Kidwai, a 1996 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as additional secretary in the department of personnel and training (DoPT), according to an order by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).
Yadav, an Odisha cadre IAS officer who replaces Kidwai at DGCA, is his batchmate and is currently serving as additional secretary in the ministry of environment, forest and climate change.
“Shri Vir Vikram Yadav, IAS (OR:96), Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change as Director General, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary to the Government of India by keeping the Recruitment Rules of the post in abeyance vice Shri Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, IAS (MP:96) upon his appointment as Additional Secretary, Department of Personnel & Training. Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions,” the order read.
Tuesday’s appointments were part of a wider bureaucratic reshuffle approved by ACC. The order also included appointments at the joint and additional secretary level across ministries, including postings in civil aviation, finance, commerce and agriculture.
India’s aviation safety regulator, DGCA, has seen increased scrutiny in recent months amid a series of operational disruptions and safety concerns in the sector, the latest being IndiGo’s operational disruptions in December.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling.Read More