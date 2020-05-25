e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Virtual courts are not a panacea: Chandrachud

Virtual courts are not a panacea: Chandrachud

india Updated: May 25, 2020 00:07 IST
Hindustantimes
         

The Covid-19 outbreak forced the Supreme Court to resort to virtual court hearings so that the safety of lawyers, litigants and media personnel was not jeopardised, but such hearings will not replace or be a substitute for physical courts, Supreme Court judge, justice DY Chandrachud, said on Sunday.

“I want to dissuade people from the idea that virtual court hearings are some sort of a panacea,” justice Chandrachud said at a webinar organized by Nyaya Forum of National Academy of Legal Studies and Research, Hyderabad on the topic Future of Virtual Courts and Access to Justice in India.

“They will not be able to replace physical court hearings. We had to resort to virtual court hearings because Covid-19 descended without warning and we had no other choice. We had to protect those who come to court –lawyers, litigants, media personnel, paralegals, interns”, he said.

The Supreme Court, which is under complete shutdown due to the Coronavirus threat, has been hearing only extremely urgent cases since March 23 via video conferencing without the personal presence of lawyers.

The top court had issued a circular on March 23 suspending the entry of lawyers and litigants into the court premises and directing that only extremely urgent cases be taken up for hearing through video conferencing during the lockdown period.

The video conferencing is conducted by the court through the Vidyo app that can be downloaded on mobile phones and desktops.

On the use of technology in courts, justice Chandrachud said that technology was an inseparable adjunct to rule of law and will have to be employed as a critical element in court design. Justice Chandrachud, who is also the chairperson of the e-committee at the Supreme Court, said that the digitization of courts including e-filing must be standardized across the country

The filing of cases in the Supreme Court is set to undergo a radical change with the introduction of the new e-filing module in the near future. The module will provide personalized information to every advocate-on-record of cases which have been filed by them, their own causelist of cases, details of pleadings filed by them and pleadings filed by others in cases in which they appear.

The service will be available round the clock which would mean that a lawyer can file case anytime of the day and any day irrespective of whether the registry is working or not.

“We as judges have a vital role to ensure that young members of the Bar are trained and we have to do the hand-holding ourselves”, justice Chandrachud said.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In