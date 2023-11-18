Virtual G20 Summit to be held on November 22

The virtual G20 Summit to be hosted by India on November 22 will push for effective implementation of various G20 decisions and review developments since the holding of the in-person summit of the world’s largest economies in September. India holds the G20 presidency until November 30. (File Photo)

During the closing session of the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that India will host a virtual summit prior before the conclusion of India’s presidency at the end of November. The virtual virtual summit will be chaired by Modi.

Leaders of all G20 members, including the chair of the African Union, heads of state and government of nine guest countries, and heads of 11 international organisations, have been invited to the virtual meet, the external affairs ministry said on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear whether China will participate in the virtual meeting, and at what level. President Xi Jinping had skipped the G20 Summit in September.

Referring to the unanimous adoption of the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration at the in-person summit in September, the external affairs ministry said the virtual meeting will “take forward key, select outcomes [and] action points” from the summit and “review developments since then”.

“The virtual G20 Summit is also expected to push for effective implementation of various G20 decisions, including through relevant national and international platforms,” the ministry said.

The deliberations of the second Voice of Global South Summit, held on Friday, will feed into the discussions at the virtual summit.

People familiar with the matter said the Israel-Hamas conflict and the Ukraine war are expected to figure at the virtual summit. Unlike the in-person summit in September, an outcome document such as a leaders’ declaration is not expected at the virtual summit.

India holds the G20 presidency until November 30. The G20 troika during the Brazil’s G20 presidency in 2024 will comprise India, Brazil and South Africa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON