Visa, employment, insurance: What will change for Indians in UK under trade deal

India and the United Kingdom on Thursday signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), setting out new terms for trade in goods and services and introducing provisions that will govern the movement of Indian professionals, workers, and businesses in Britain. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his British counterpart Keir Starmer during a meeting at Chequers Estate, in UK. (X-@narendramodi)

The agreement secures continued access for Indian nationals under the UK’s existing business mobility routes, such as short-term business visitors, intra-corporate transferees (ICTs), contractual service suppliers, and independent professionals.

These categories, previously governed by UK policy decisions, now gain legal protection under the FTA.

Indian business visitors travelling for meetings, trade fairs, or consultations will have their rights safeguarded under the deal, which prevents future UK policy shifts from arbitrarily reversing these provisions.

What it means for Indian nationals in UK