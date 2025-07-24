Duty on single malt cut by half: What gets cheaper with key India-UK trade deal

India and the United Kingdom signed a historic free trade agreement on Thursday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UK, where he met his British counterpart Keir Starmer. The deal was signed by commerce minister Piyush Goyal and his British counterpart Jonathan Reynold in presence of the Prime Ministers of both the countries.(Bloomberg)

This free trade deal, which was under negotiation for around three years, will give a much-needed boost bilateral trade between the two countries by around $ 34 billion annually.

The deal was signed by commerce minister Piyush Goyal and his British counterpart Jonathan Reynold in presence of the Prime Ministers of both the countries.

Also read: India-UK sign FTA, PM Starmer calls it 'most significant' deal since EU exit

With this landmark deal, India is set to see tariff slashes on several products imported from UK and the export businesses in India will also benefit immensely.

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal said that the deal provides duty-free access for about 99% of Indian exports, which will unlock “nearly $23 billion in opportunities for labour-intensive sectors, marking a new era for inclusive and gender-equitable growth.”

Here's what gets cheaper with this trade deal