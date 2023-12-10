Vishnu Deo Sai to be new chief minister of Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Vishnu Deo Sai, the former Chhattisgarh BJP president, will be the new chief minister of the state. The BJP had been in a huddle over the chief ministerial name since it scored a comfortable victory in Chhattisgarh, refuting exit polls which predicted a tough fight with the Congress. Sai's name was being counted among the frontrunners, along with former chief minister Raman Singh. Chhattisgarh chief minister-elect Vishnu Deo Sai (Left)(File photo)

Vishnu Deo Sai will be first tribal chief minister of Chhattisgarh.

Sai had been the state president of the BJP from 2020 to 2022. He was the union minister of state for steel in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first term. He was also the Lok Sabha member from the BJP representing Chhattisgarh's Raipur constituency. He is also a member of the BJP's national working committee.

After the formation of the Congress government in 2018, when the BJP restructured its organisation, Vishnu Deo Sai was appointed as the state president of BJP. He is a member of the BJP's National Working Committee.

In 2022, Arun Sao replaced Sai as the party's state unit chief.

In the Chhattisgarh assembly elections, Sai won from the Kunkuri Tribal seat with a margin of over 25000 votes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won 54 seats in Chhattisgarh. The Congress won only 35 seats.