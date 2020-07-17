‘Visit home only when called’: Junior defence minister in note to officers

india

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 18:37 IST

The Defence Minister for State Sripad Naik has circulated a note in his office asking officers to “only visit his residence when they are called to attend official work”.

The note, which has been issued by his PS Sushil R. Gaikwad on June 25 and accessed by Hindustan Times, states that the minister had taken cognizance of “officers visiting his residence without being called” and “officers entering his chamber without his permission or being called for”.

The note further adds that Naik “desires that decorum be maintained at his office and residence”.

“Officers will visit the residence only when called to attend official work, if any,” states the note. “Whenever the RRM (Rajya Raksha Mantri or MoS defence) is in office, officers are expected to (be) seat(ed) in their respective chairs. They will enter RRM’s chamber only when called, with prior permission.”

It also states that “not all officers are required to attend meetings with the RRM”.

“They will attend meetings only at the instruction of the RRM, otherwise they are expected to remain seated in their office,” states the note.

According to officials in the ministry, this is an internal matter for the office of the Minister of State and not an umbrella policy.

“Keeping in mind the need for social distancing in the wake of the Conid-19 pandemic, the instructions have been issued,” an official in the Defence Ministry said. “The RRM wants to minimize contact due to the pandemic.”

Last month, defence secretary Ajay Kumar had tested positive for Covid-19.