e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Visit to Sabarmati Ashram back on Donald Trump’s agenda during India visit

Visit to Sabarmati Ashram back on Donald Trump’s agenda during India visit

A person familiar with planning for the visit confirmed on Sunday afternoon that the Trumps would visit the Sabarmati Ashram shortly after flying into Ahmedabad on Monday afternoon.

india Updated: Feb 23, 2020 14:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Policemen stand in front of a billboard displaying a picture of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in Ahmedabad on February 23, 2020, ahead of Trump's arrival.
Policemen stand in front of a billboard displaying a picture of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in Ahmedabad on February 23, 2020, ahead of Trump's arrival. (AFP)
         

After several days of confusion, a visit to the iconic Sabarmati Ashram is back on US President Donald Trump’s itinerary for Ahmedabad, people familiar with developments said on Sunday.

The US side had not been keen on making the Ashram part of the schedule for a variety of factors, including security concerns and the limited time available for the stopover in the city, as the US President and the First Lady Melania Trump are set to fly to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal before sunset.

A person familiar with planning for the visit confirmed on Sunday afternoon that Trumps would visit the Sabarmati Ashram shortly after flying into Ahmedabad on Monday afternoon.

Trump and his motorcade will travel to the Ashram before going to the Motera stadium where he and PM Modi will address a ‘Namaste Trump’ event expected to be attended by close to a lakh people.

“Sabarmati Ashram is back on the agenda,” said the person cited above.

The External Affairs Ministry reached out to the US side to convince it of the symbolic importance of visiting the Ashram, given Mahatma Gandhi’s close association with Ahmedabad and his important role in India’s freedom movement.

Three chairs have been set up on the Sabarmati riverside for the visiting dignitaries. The security is being monitored by officials from state and central agencies along with the US secret service.

Authorities in Ahmedabad were still putting finishing touches to barriers and banners being erected along the 22-km route to be taken by Trump’s motorcade.

The US President, along with his family and a ministerial delegation will be in India for around 36 hours.

tags
top news
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
MiG 29K aircraft on training sortie crashes near Goa, pilot ejects safely
MiG 29K aircraft on training sortie crashes near Goa, pilot ejects safely
From H-1B visas to trade, Congress throws questions at PM Modi ahead of Trump visit
From H-1B visas to trade, Congress throws questions at PM Modi ahead of Trump visit
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
US President may get ‘Trump platter’ at iconic Delhi restaurant: Report
US President may get ‘Trump platter’ at iconic Delhi restaurant: Report
Huawei Watch GT 2 review: Should you buy this under Rs 16,000 smartwatch?
Huawei Watch GT 2 review: Should you buy this under Rs 16,000 smartwatch?
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news