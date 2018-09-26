Visitors to Taj Mahal may have to shell Rs 200 extra to see main mausoleum

The Archaeological Survey of India may impose an extra charge of Rs 200 on tourists visiting the main mausoleum at the Taj Mahal, which houses artistic replicas of the original graves of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and empress Mumtaz Mahal (in the basement). The primary notification, published by the ASI on September 14, has invited objections to the proposed extra charge within 45 days.

At present, a domestic tourist pays Rs 50 for entering the Taj Mahal’s premises. The ticket prices for foreigners are much steeper, with tourists from SAARC nations paying Rs 540 as entry charge and other foreign visitors shelling out Rs 1,100 .

Earlier, visitors from all categories could access the main mausoleum without paying anything extra. The notification is expected to receive objections and suggestions, as many in the tourism sector find the entry charges to be on the high side, especially for foreign tourists. An ASI official said that people could send in their objections / recommendations to the ASI within 45 days, starting September 14.

Among the bodies that have already decided to voice objections to the proposal is the National Chamber of Commerce and Industries. Rajiv Tiwari, president, NCCI, said, “Tickets at Taj are already priced on the higher side. Charges were hiked just a few months ago. Such repeated hikes are unacceptable. Why is there no planning?”

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 23:37 IST