Vistara flight to Delhi airport diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather

May 25, 2023 10:16 PM IST

"Flight UK996 from Mumbai to Delhi diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather at Delhi airport," said Vistara.

A Delhi-bound Vistara flight diverted to Rajasthan's Jaipur due to bad weather at Delhi airport, the airline official said on Thursday.

Rain along with strong winds and dust storms hit parts of Delhi on Thursday.
Rain along with strong winds and dust storms hit parts of Delhi on Thursday.(HT_PRINT)



Rain along with strong winds and dust storms hit parts of Delhi on Thursday.

As the region witnessed sudden weather changes and a drop in temperature, the IMD has predicted no heatwave conditions for the next five days.

