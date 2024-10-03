Vistara to get AI2 flight number after merger with Air India

Passengers will be able to identify Vistara flights even after its merger with Air India at least till March, with all flights operated by the airline on its original to be assigned flight numbers with the prefix “AI2”, said a spokesperson. Airline officials said even though Vistara will cease to exist from November 12, its aircraft, routes and crew will continue to operate as they do at least till March. (HT Photo)

“The Air India and Vistara teams have been working hard for over a year to ensure that the merger of the legal and regulated entities is seamless for both customers and staff. Though the legal entities and Air Operator Certificates will become one on 12 November, the Vistara experience will remain. Vistara aircraft, crew and service will continue to operate as before, but with AI2XXX flight numbers bookable via airindia.com. In parallel, Air India’s narrowbody fleet continue to be upgraded with new aircraft being delivered, legacy aircraft being refitted with entirely new interiors and Vistara’s catering now also extended to Air India. We look forward to drawing upon the proud legacies and best practices of both airlines as we form a new airline group of which India can be proud,” the Air India spokesperson said.

This means an Vistara flight currently called UK123 will, from November 12, be called AI2123.

However, it is not clear if this arrangement will continue even when key operational changes come into effect next year.

Airline officials said even though Vistara will cease to exist from November 12, its aircraft, routes and crew will continue to operate as they do at least till March.

“The two airline schedules have been filed separately in the upcoming winter schedule that starts from October last week up till March end,” said an official who asked not to be named.

“Vistara aircraft will operate to all its original destinations at least till March. It may even be extended up to May,” he added.

A second official said that Air India’s legacy narrowbody fleet has begun retrofitting from September and is expected to be completed by mid-May.

“The actual change in Vistara’s aircraft or livery may start from the second quarter of calendar year 2025,” said the official.