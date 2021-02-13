IND USA
A Vistara Airbus A320 aircraft prepares for takeoff at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai.(REUTERS )
Vistara to start non-stop flights to Maldives from March 3

  • Vistara will operate flights thrice a week to Male under India’s travel bubble agreement with Maldives.
By Neha Tripathi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:13 PM IST

With Maldives emerging as a major holiday destination, Vistara – a joint venture of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines – on Saturday announced special non-stop flights between Mumbai and the island’s capital from March 3.

Vistara will operate flightsthrice a week to Male under India’s travel bubble agreement with Maldives. Airbus A320neo aircraft with three-class cabin configuration will fly on the route, making Vistara the only airline to offer travellers the choice of premium economy in addition to business and economy cabins on flights between India and Maldives.

“Our new service to the Maldives will give travellers greater access to one of India’s most-preferred holiday destinations. We are delighted at the opportunity of taking India’s best airline to more places and offering the very best of air travel to people flying between India and the Maldives while maintaining the highest standards of safety and hygiene,” said Leslie Thng, chief executive officer, Vistara.

"Vistara will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both countries, as specified by the respective government bodies," the airline spokesperson said.

"All tourist establishments in the Maldives have been regulated to ensure that they are in line with the Covid-19 safe tourism guidelines issued by the Maldivian Ministry of Tourism along with a certification program to uphold high standards of safety and hygiene," the spokesperson added.

Treasurer of Ram Janmabhoomi Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj with committee head for Ram Mandir construction Nripendra Misra and VHP president Alok Kumar in this file picture from January 2021. (ANI Photo)
india news

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra receives 1,511 crore in contributions

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:17 PM IST
  • The mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya will go on for the next two weeks and will end on February 27. The drive began on January 15.
Indian and Chinese troops and tanks disengaging from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.(PTI)
Indian and Chinese troops and tanks disengaging from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.(PTI)
india news

Parliament on defence decides to visit Galwan Valley, Pangong in eastern Ladakh

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:11 PM IST
The 30-member committee,chaired by senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Jual Oram and of which Rahul Gandhi is also a member,wishes to visit the eastern Ladakh region in the last week of May or in June.
Demonstrations at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia University were carried over from December 2019. (Biplov Bhuyan / HT Photo)
Demonstrations at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia University were carried over from December 2019. (Biplov Bhuyan / HT Photo)
india news

Right to protest cannot be anytime and everywhere, says Supreme Court

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:08 PM IST
The top court, which considered the matter in the judges' chambers also rejected the prayer for open court hearing in the matter.
Rashmi Samant(LinkedIn)
india news

Indian elected as Oxford University Student Union president

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:03 PM IST
  • According to Oxford University, Samant received 1,966 of the 3,708 votes. This is more than votes received by her opponents combined
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)(PTI02_13_2021_000052A)(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Nirmala Sitharaman's 10 questions for Rahul Gandhi

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Rescue and restoration works being carried out, following the glacier burst in Joshimath which caused a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river.(PTI Photo )
Rescue and restoration works being carried out, following the glacier burst in Joshimath which caused a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river.(PTI Photo )
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rescue operation underway at tunnel in Joshimath

ANI, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:45 PM IST
A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation is stable and strong, and added that the Centre cannot use the governor's shoulders to take aim at the state government.(HT file photo )
india news

Shiv Sena urges Centre to recall Maharashtra Governor

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:08 PM IST
The Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, on Saturday accused state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari of toeing the BJP's line.
The existing rule states that if both parents are government employees and one of the parents dies either during service or post-retirement, the family pension in respect of the deceased becomes payable to the surviving spouse.(HT Archive/iStock)
india news

Govt raises upper ceiling of family pensions from 45k to 125k per month

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:32 PM IST
  • The statement further outlined that since the highest pay has been revised to 250,000 taking into account the recommendations by seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC) recommendations.
Tea planters from Bihar's Kishanganj and adjoining districts have sought exemption from the land ceiling for individual planters.(Representational photo)
india news

Tea planters in Bihar seek exemption from land ceiling

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:30 PM IST
  • Under the Bihar Agriculture Investment Promotion Policy (BAIPP) the state government has introduced tea as one of the important investment categories to boost the sector.
CSMIA is also set to facilitate the distribution of a total of 227 boxes through SpiceJet, IndiGo, GoAir and Vistara. (REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Vistara to start flights between Mumbai and Male from March 3

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:23 PM IST
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said that while lockdowns and other measures had cut emissions, this had not curbed record concentrations of the greenhouse gases.(File photo for representation)
india news

Bihar signs MoU with UNEP for climate resilience and low carbon development

By Megha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:21 PM IST
  • UNEP will provide technical assistance to Bihar to prepare its greenhouse gas inventory and carry out climate impact scenario and vulnerability assessments.
Bribery in public services continues to plague India.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Mob attacks vigilance team in Bihar, frees official accused of bribery

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:14 PM IST
  • A crow of over people people manhandled a police team and and escaped with the accused officer.
Voters stand in a queue at an under construction church in Odisha's of Patunsiri (renamed PattuChennuru by Andhra Pradesh).on Saturday. (Sourced)
india news

Andhra Pradesh holds panchayat polls in Odisha village despite official protest

By Debabrata Mohanty
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:06 PM IST
  • Odisha had accused Andhra Pradesh of contempt of court by holding the panchayat election in three border villages.
The Ramalingeswar Park is inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through video conferencing, in Berhampur on Monday.(ANI)
india news

Odisha to identify more locations for nature and eco-tourism

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:50 AM IST
