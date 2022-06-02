Home / India News / Visually impaired woman raped in Delhi by man she sought help in crossing road
Visually impaired woman raped in Delhi by man she sought help in crossing road

A police officer said the accused was arrested on the basis of technical evidence and sent to judicial custody
Published on Jun 02, 2022 10:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old visually impaired woman was allegedly raped by a man she sought help in crossing a road on May 25 near Sitapuri bus stand in New Delhi’s Dwarka, deputy police commissioner Shankar Choudhary said on Thursday.

Choudhary said the woman was to de-board a bus at Vikaspuri but got down at the Sitapuri stand. “When she asked the locals to help her in getting the road crossed, the accused took her to a deserted lane and raped her. After the incident, the woman somehow managed to get the bus for Vikaspuri and reached her home,” he said.

Choudhary said they filed a case in the matter after getting a report from the hospital where the woman was treated. He added the accused was arrested on the basis of technical evidence and sent to judicial custody.

Swati Maliwal, the Delhi Commission for Women chief, met the woman in her office and assured her of all possible help.

Thursday, June 02, 2022
