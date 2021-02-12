IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Vithura rape case: Prime accused awarded 24 years imprisonment
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

Vithura rape case: Prime accused awarded 24 years imprisonment

A court in Kerala’s Kottayam on Friday sentenced a man to 24 years in prison for raping a girl and forcing her into prostitution two years after he was rearrested after absconding twice since the matter came to light in 1996
READ FULL STORY
By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:49 PM IST

A court in Kerala’s Kottayam on Friday sentenced a man to 24 years in prison for raping a girl and forcing her into prostitution two years after he was rearrested after absconding twice since the matter came to light in 1996.

Judge Johnson John also slapped a 10,900 fine on Suresh alias SM Shahjehan and said the convict did not deserve any sympathy.

Also Read | SC lets off rape accused after he agrees to marry complainant in 6 months

Suresh was booked along with 40 others after the girl was arrested from a hotel in Ernakulam with a man and told the police she was forced into prostitution. According to the prosecution, the girl was 17-year-old when one of her relatives offered her a job. The relative took her to Suresh, who repeatedly raped her, confined her to his house, and forced her into prostitution.

Vithura rape case: Prime accused awarded 24 years imprisonment
Vithura rape case: Prime accused awarded 24 years imprisonment

After the police registered 40-odd cases against him, Suresh managed to escape while the relative died in an accident during the trial. He absconded for 18 years and surrendered in 2014 only to escape again in 2016. Suresh was arrested from Hyderabad in 2019, where he was living under a false identity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Army chief Gen MM Naravane. (File photo)
Army chief Gen MM Naravane. (File photo)
india news

China’s actions have led to confrontation, mutual distrust: Army chief

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:13 PM IST
General Manoj Mukund Naravane’s comments at a seminar come at a time when disengagement between Indian and Chinese troops is underway in the Pangong Tso area of eastern Ladakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People stand in queue to receive a dose of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine for coronavirus at Sanjeevan Hospital in Daryaganj, New Delhi, India, on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.(Bloomberg)
People stand in queue to receive a dose of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine for coronavirus at Sanjeevan Hospital in Daryaganj, New Delhi, India, on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.(Bloomberg)
india news

India, pharmacy of the world, falls behind on vaccinations at home

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Having reported the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases after the United States, India wants to inoculate 300 million people - a fifth of its population - against the virus by August.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/PTI)
Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/PTI)
india news

‘40% would be unemployed’: Rahul Gandhi jabs farm laws at ‘mahapanchayat'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:56 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi once again explained the ‘content’ and ‘intent’ of the three contentious farm laws as he addressed a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in Rajasthan’s Pilibanga.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

6 dead as fire breaks out in a factory in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhnagar, reports ANI

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:50 PM IST
6 dead as fire breaks out in a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhnagar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Labourers working at a MNREGA site in a village in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh. (Representative Image)(PTI File)
Labourers working at a MNREGA site in a village in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh. (Representative Image)(PTI File)
india news

LJD MP Shreyams Kumar slams Centre for 'reduced' allocation of funds to MNREGA

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:47 PM IST
He alleged government's apathy towards MNREGA scheme and said the lower allocation indicates that the next next budget could be the end of the scheme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lake formation upstream of Rishiganga likely to drain in coming days: Geologists
Lake formation upstream of Rishiganga likely to drain in coming days: Geologists
india news

Lake formation upstream of Rishiganga likely to drain in coming days: Geologists

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:41 PM IST
They say that the lake will not collapse but it will gradually drain, which can be dangerous for those engaged in rescue work downstream
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

Vithura rape case: Prime accused awarded 24 years imprisonment

By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:49 PM IST
A court in Kerala’s Kottayam on Friday sentenced a man to 24 years in prison for raping a girl and forcing her into prostitution two years after he was rearrested after absconding twice since the matter came to light in 1996
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.(Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO))
Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.(Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO))
india news

Farm laws will bring investments, create employment: Petroleum Minister

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Addressing a gathering organised by BJP's youth wing to highlight the salient features of the Union Budget, Pradhan said the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund of 40,000 crore will open new doors for agrarian development.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

SC upholds NGT’s order asking Goa govt to notify private land as forest

By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:29 PM IST
In 2018, the NGT ordered the Goa government to notify an area of 46.11 square kilometres of privately owned land as private forest
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a statement to PTI, a Lufthansa spokesperson said that severe financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic leaves it with no choice but to restructure the airline and as part of that "it will not be extending the fixed-term employment contracts of its Delhi-based flight attendants".(REUTERS)
In a statement to PTI, a Lufthansa spokesperson said that severe financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic leaves it with no choice but to restructure the airline and as part of that "it will not be extending the fixed-term employment contracts of its Delhi-based flight attendants".(REUTERS)
india news

Lufthansa terminates services of 103 India-based flight attendants

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:25 PM IST
These employees had been working on a fixed-term contract with the airline and some of them were with the carrier for more than 15 years, the sources added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister for finance Nirmala Sitharaman is seen in this file photo.
Union minister for finance Nirmala Sitharaman is seen in this file photo.
india news

It isn’t Congress’ trademark: Sitharaman tackles oppn criticism over budget

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is also looking at "long term sustainable growth" besides providing 'quick short term solutions’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya speaks in Kolkata in this file photo. (PTI)
BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya speaks in Kolkata in this file photo. (PTI)
india news

Welcome to join BJP: Vijaywargiya after Dinesh Trivedi says wants to quit RS

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:52 PM IST
Dinesh Trivedi’s dramatic announcement came while he was participating in the debate on the Union Budget. The Trinamool leader said he feels suffocated in the House because he is unable to do anything about the ongoing violence in West Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI)
TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI)
india news

Trinamool's Dinesh Trivedi quits as MP, says ‘feel suffocated’

By Saubhadra Chatterji
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:28 PM IST
Trivedi said “motherland is supreme”, cited his antaratma (inner voice) and his inability to speak about the “violence” and the “situation” in West Bengal and said “there is no point to just sit here and remain silent”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twitter on Wednesday morning had said it has suspended over 500 accounts and blocked access to several others within India, but maintained that it would not block accounts of "news media entities, journalists, activists and politicians" as doing so "would violate their fundamental right to free expression" guaranteed under the country's law.(AP File Photo )
Twitter on Wednesday morning had said it has suspended over 500 accounts and blocked access to several others within India, but maintained that it would not block accounts of "news media entities, journalists, activists and politicians" as doing so "would violate their fundamental right to free expression" guaranteed under the country's law.(AP File Photo )
india news

Twitter blocks 97% of accounts, posts flagged by IT Ministry

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:49 PM IST
The Ministry had questioned Twitter's delay in taking action on its order to block provocative content that could impact public law and order, whereas the American company had been quick to crack down when a similar instance occurred at US Capitol Hill.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Prime Minister will be addressing the inaugural session at the forum this year.(ANI)
The Prime Minister will be addressing the inaugural session at the forum this year.(ANI)
india news

PM Modi to inauguarate Nasscom's annual event on tech for 'better normal'

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:48 PM IST
The 29th edition of NTLF (Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum)- which will be held online for the first time in its history - is scheduled for February 17-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP