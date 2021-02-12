Vithura rape case: Prime accused awarded 24 years imprisonment
A court in Kerala’s Kottayam on Friday sentenced a man to 24 years in prison for raping a girl and forcing her into prostitution two years after he was rearrested after absconding twice since the matter came to light in 1996.
Judge Johnson John also slapped a ₹10,900 fine on Suresh alias SM Shahjehan and said the convict did not deserve any sympathy.
Also Read | SC lets off rape accused after he agrees to marry complainant in 6 months
Suresh was booked along with 40 others after the girl was arrested from a hotel in Ernakulam with a man and told the police she was forced into prostitution. According to the prosecution, the girl was 17-year-old when one of her relatives offered her a job. The relative took her to Suresh, who repeatedly raped her, confined her to his house, and forced her into prostitution.
After the police registered 40-odd cases against him, Suresh managed to escape while the relative died in an accident during the trial. He absconded for 18 years and surrendered in 2014 only to escape again in 2016. Suresh was arrested from Hyderabad in 2019, where he was living under a false identity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s actions have led to confrontation, mutual distrust: Army chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, pharmacy of the world, falls behind on vaccinations at home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘40% would be unemployed’: Rahul Gandhi jabs farm laws at ‘mahapanchayat'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 dead as fire breaks out in a factory in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhnagar, reports ANI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LJD MP Shreyams Kumar slams Centre for 'reduced' allocation of funds to MNREGA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lake formation upstream of Rishiganga likely to drain in coming days: Geologists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vithura rape case: Prime accused awarded 24 years imprisonment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws will bring investments, create employment: Petroleum Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC upholds NGT’s order asking Goa govt to notify private land as forest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lufthansa terminates services of 103 India-based flight attendants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It isn’t Congress’ trademark: Sitharaman tackles oppn criticism over budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Welcome to join BJP: Vijaywargiya after Dinesh Trivedi says wants to quit RS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trinamool's Dinesh Trivedi quits as MP, says ‘feel suffocated’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter blocks 97% of accounts, posts flagged by IT Ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to inauguarate Nasscom's annual event on tech for 'better normal'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox