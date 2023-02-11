Home / India News / Vivek Agnihotri has this to say on cow hug amid govt's February 14 flip-flop

Vivek Agnihotri has this to say on cow hug amid govt's February 14 flip-flop

india news
Published on Feb 11, 2023 06:44 AM IST

'American wokes' pay to hug cows but their Indian counterparts can't even copy that, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri wrote tweeting a video of him spending time with cows at Houston Gaushala.

The directive of Cow Hug Day celebration on February 14 has been withdrawn.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Amid a row over celebrating February 14 as Cow Hug day, the order of which was withdrawn on Friday, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri posted a video of his visit to Houston Gaushala and took a jibe at "Indian wokes" who were exclaiming at the earlier order issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India. "In USA Wokes, Liberals & rich people pay to touch and hug cows. It’s a pity, Indian Wokes can’t even copy their own idols," the Kashmir Files director tweeted.

On February 6, the Animal Welfare Board of India issued a directive urging people to hug cows and celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug day. "In view of the immense benefit of the cow, hugging with cow will bring emotional richness hence will increase our individual and collective happiness. Therefore, all the cow lovers may also celebrate the February 14 as Cow Hug day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy," the directive said.

On Friday, the Board withdrew the appeal after facing questions over the Cow Hug day. "As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2023 stands withdrawn," it said.

The proposal of Cow Hug Day became a source of social media memes and banter. An old video of BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao getting kicked by a cow went viral in the wake of the directive.

cow vivek agnihotri
