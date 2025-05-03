Vizhinjam seaport result of current Left govt’s willpower: Kerala CM

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan asserted that the Vizhinjam International Seaport, commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, was a project formulated by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government that came to power in 1996 and termed it a result of the current Left government’s ‘willpower and determination.’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Kerala governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. (ANI)

The port, the first semi-automated facility in the country and the first dedicated transshipment terminal, was dedicated to the nation five months after it was formally operationalised with the anchoring of major vessels.

“The project formulated by the then LDF government in 1996 is being realised here. While the project remained in limbo for a few years, the International Finance Corporation was assigned to study the project. Though tender proceedings were initiated in 2010, the then Union government decline approval in the first phase. Subsequently, protests including human chains were conducted to make the protect a reality,” the CM said in his address at the commissioning event in Vizhinjam on Friday.

The CM explained that a contract for the project was drawn up in 2015 but criticisms flowed in from various quarters. “But even then, we took the stand that the Vizhinjam port project must become a reality. We accepted that political differences must not come to the fore in developmental matters. After the LDf was voted to power in 2016, we took steps to make Vizhinjam a mega port,” he said.

The CM’s words came in the backdrop of criticism by the Congress-led UDF that the then chief minister Oommen Chandy, whose cabinet had greenlighted the project, was not being remembered in light of the port. Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan skipped the event on Friday, stating that the opposition was not invited in the right fashion in order for the government to ‘steal the credit.’

CM Vijayan said the state government spent ₹120 crore to solve coastal rehabilitation and livelihood issues as part of the emergence of the port project. “The local women of Vizhinjam were taught to operate cranes. Skilling centres were opened for the local women. In this way, the government moved forward by solving myriad issues,” he said.

The CM also listed out the expenses incurred by each partner in the port project to substantiate his claim that the credit belonged to the Left government.

“This is the first time in India that a large port is being built on the initiative of a state government. Kerala bears a majority of the expenses. Kerala spent ₹5370.86 crore out of the total outlay of ₹8686 crore. The Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited spent ₹2497 crore. The Union government offered viability gap funding of ₹818 crore,” the CM said.

The Vizhinjam port is equipped with fully automated yard cranes and remotely operated ship to shore cranes for faster and safer operations. A Vessel Traffic Management System, an AI powered and home-built system which is a first in India, is also set up at the port.

Located just 10 nautical miles from the international shipping line and gifted with a natural depth of 18 metres, the port has the potential to give a tremendous boost to the country’s maritime trade which is currently suffering due to the lack of a major port in southern India.