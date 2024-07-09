Vladimir Putin awards PM Modi Russia's highest civilian honour for 'outstanding service'

President Vladimir Putin officially bestowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russia's highest civilian honour, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle. The ceremony recognised Modi's 'exceptional' contributions to advancing the strategic partnership between Russia and India. Russian President Vladimir Putin decorates Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called during a ceremony following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 9, 2024. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)

"Honoured to receive the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle. I dedicate it to the people of India," PM Modi said.

What is Russia's highest civilian honour - Order of St. Andrew the Apostle?

• Established in 1698 by Tsar Peter the Great, the Order of St. Andrew is the highest order of chivalry in Russia. It holds deep historical and cultural significance as a symbol of honour and achievement.

• The badge of the order is a golden cross with blue enamel, featuring a crucified Saint Andrew the Apostle. It is adorned with a double-headed eagle and a ribbon inscribed with “FOR FAITH AND LOYALTY.”

• The order is bestowed upon distinguished leaders in government, military, science, culture, and the economy for exceptional contributions to Russia's prosperity, security, and sovereignty.

• It can also be awarded to foreign heads of state for “outstanding service” to Russia, according to Russian government report.

• After receiving the order, the office of Russian president ensures the creation of a portrait of the recipient. These portraits are displayed at the State Central Museum of Contemporary History of Russia, commemorating their achievements.

Modi raises Ukraine issue in talks with Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised Ukraine war issue during his summit talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. In an indirect reference to Ukraine war, he said that the conflict cannot be resolved through military means and that peace negotiations cannot progress amidst violence and warfare.

In televised remarks from the Kremlin, Modi expressed deep concern over the tragic loss of innocent lives, including children in Russia-Ukraine war.

"For a bright future of the new generation, peace is most essential. A solution is not possible on the battlefield..Peace talks do not succeed amidst bombs, guns and bullets," he said.