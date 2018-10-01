Today in New Delhi, India
Vladimir Putin to discuss military cooperation with India during visit: Kremlin

The Kremlin did not specify whether the possible sale of S-400 surface-to-air missiles was on the agenda.

india Updated: Oct 01, 2018 16:37 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit India this week.(AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss military cooperation with India when he visits the country this week, the Kremlin said on Monday, without specifying whether the possible sale of S-400 surface-to-air missiles was on the agenda.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, when asked whether Putin would discuss a possible S-400 deal, confirmed that military cooperation was on the agenda but said he could provide no further detail.

Russia said in April it expected to sign a deal with India this year on the sale of the S-400.

