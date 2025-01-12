'Vote jihad part 2': Fadnavis claims Bangladeshis obtaining documents illegally

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that Bangladeshi migrants seeking birth certificates illegally in the state to obtain voting rights was “vote jihad part 2". Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.(PTI)

Addressing the state BJP's convention in Shirdi, Fadnavis said that nearly 100 such cases have been reported in Amravati and Malegaon tehsil in Nashik.

"Bangladeshi infiltrators are seeking birth certificates in Maharashtra as part of vote jihad part 2. Nearly 100 such cases have been reported in Amravati and Malegaon tehsil in Nashik. These people, many aged around 50 years, are obtaining documents illegally," Fadnavis was quoted as saying by PTI.

He asserted that not a single infiltrator would be allowed to stay in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis also said that his government is committed to combating “anarchist forces”, who, he alleged, were attempting to create caste-based and communal divisions. He urged the public to stay vigilant and ensure this resolve is strengthened.

Earlier, Fadnavis, during the November assembly poll campaign, had cited instances of a community voting en masse against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier in 2024, and had termed this as “vote jihad”, according to PTI.

Fadnavis lauds PM Modi

In his Sunday's address, Fadnavis also reflected on the BJP's stellar performance in the November assembly polls and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He thanked the two leaders for guiding and instilling confidence among party workers after the setbacks faced in the Lok Sabha polls.

"In the last 30 years in Maharashtra, the BJP is the only party which crossed the 100-seat mark in three consecutive polls (2014, 2019 and 2024). PM Modi's leadership gave us confidence and BJP got 132 seats with a strike rate of 89 per cent," he said.

He also urged party workers to stay prepared for the coming local body polls in the state. "We must remain ready and united. The PM's mantra of 'ek hain to safe hain' (unity ensures safety) must guide us," he told the gathering.