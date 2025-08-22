Vote theft row: Plea in SC seeks 'de-registration of Congress', gag on comments against ECI

Amid the 'vote chori' allegations raised by the Opposition, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been fled in the Supreme Court of India, seeking the "de-registration" of the Indian National Congress. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi have led the vote chori allegations made by the INDIA bloc.(ANI)

Not only does this PIL seek de-registration for the Congress, but also asks for an order to refrain Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and others from making comments against the Election Commission of India, according to LiveLaw.

The petition, which has been filed by a former member of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, claiming that he is aggrieved by the nationwide anti-constitutional activities, propaganda, and campaigns orchestrated” by the Congress.

“The said propaganda, designed to undermine the constitutional authority of the Election Commission, directly impinges upon the sanctity of the democratic process”, reads the plea, as per LiveLaw.

The petitioner further adds that the Congress swore its allegiance to the Indian Constitution at the time of its registration. However, the party's recent actions, as per Satish Kumar Aggarwal, ex-Vice President of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, violate this oath.

The plea also calls for a gag on any further comments aimed against the polling body due to the case regarding the Bihar SIR in the Supreme Court.

“Once the issue of special intensive revision of voter list of State of Bihar is sub-judice before this Hon'ble Court , the political parties specially Indian National Congress and its leader Sh. Rahul Gandhi and Shri Mallikarjun Kharge cannot make any campaign, propaganda and can use the language (Vote Chor) in public meetings," the PIL adds further.

What is the vote theft row?

Opposition parties of India, led Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, have cited irregularities and discrepancies in the voter lists made by the Election Commission of India.

As per Rahul Gandhi, the ECI colluded with the Bharatiya Janata Party to carry out "vote theft" to secure their win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.