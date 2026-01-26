Voting mark is a badge of honour, says PM Modi on National Voters’ Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged families, schools and communities to actively encourage first-time voters and strengthen participation in democracy, saying voting is an important duty that gives every citizen a voice in shaping India’s future Prime Minister Narendra Modi said democracy, debate and dialogue have been part of India’s civilisation for centuries. (HT_PRINT)

“Voting is the greatest privilege and responsibility in a democracy,” Modi said in a letter shared to citizens on the occasion of National Voters’ Day, further describing voting as a sacred constitutional right. “That indelible ink on a finger is a badge of honour that ensures our democracy remains vibrant and purposeful.”

Calling India the world’s largest democracy and the “Mother of Democracy”, Modi said democracy, debate and dialogue have been part of India’s civilisation for centuries.

A key focus of the letter was on first-time voters. Modi said youngsters reaching voting age should be welcomed into the democratic process and encouraged schools and colleges to celebrate the occasion. “Our schools and college campuses can become hubs to ensure every eligible youth is enrolled as a voter,” he said, adding that National Voters’ Day is a good occasion to organise such activities every year.

Separately, speaking at the National Voters’ Day celebrations at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu said voting is “not merely a political expression” but a reflection of citizens’ faith in the democratic process.

Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the election commission, accusing it of bulldozing the democracy.

“On behalf of BJP, their Master, they are busy in bulldozing the opposition and destroying the foundation of Indian democracy, and yet they have the guts to celebrate Voters’ Day!!” Banerjee said on X.