Voting underway for key Kerala local body elections, polling close to 15% after 2 hours

Voters in seven districts of Kerala began casting ballots on Tuesday in the first phase of crucial local elections, viewed by many as a key indicator ahead of next year's state legislative assembly contest. Polling officials check election materials for the first phase of the Kerala local body elections, in Thiruvananthapuram.(PTI)

Voting began at 7 am for the local bodies in seven districts--Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam and by 9.30 am, the polling percentage crossed 14.5 per cent, according to the State Election Commission (SEC).

Voters of all ages and professions, including actors like Asif Ali and Renji Panicker, were seen standing in queues since early morning to exercise their franchise.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan, UDF convener Adoor Prakash and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala expressed confidence of a "historic win" for the UDF, claiming there was an "anti-incumbency" feeling among the people and the Sabarimala gold issue has been a setback for the ruling LDF in the state.

Satheesan also said that the sexual assault allegations against expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil will not affect the party in the polls as it took exemplary action against him.

He claimed that the Mamkootathil issue has also become a setback for the Left government as it has allegedly failed to arrest the MLA till now.

The ruling LDF too expressed confidence of scripting a huge victory, with CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby claiming that the efficient probe by the court-appointed SIT into the Sabarimala gold issue will act in favour of the Left front in the polls.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by CPI(M), is banking on its record of development schemes and welfare pensions to secure support.

The BJP, which is striving to make deeper inroads into the state, is campaigning strongly on a platform that includes sensitive religious issues like the management of the Sabarimala temple.

Electorates in the remaining districts--Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod-- will vote on December 11.

According to the Election Commission, 1,32,83,789 voters are eligible to decide the outcome of 75,632 candidates contesting in 23,576 wards across the state in the two phases.

Results for all 1,199 local bodies are scheduled to be announced on December 13.

The election is being closely watched as a semi-final for the main political battle in the southern state.

As voters cast their ballots in the first seven districts, political campaigning in the remaining seven districts was set to end on Tuesday evening.