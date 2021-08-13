V-P consults experts on action against MPs

NEW DELHI Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu is seeking legal consultation on possible action that can be taken against Opposition MPs who allegedly disrupted House proceedings, damaged property, and manhandled marshals on the last day of Parliament’s monsoon session.

During an informal discussion, Naidu said he felt that the any verbal attack on the chair — a new development amid the sharpening battle between the BJP and the Opposition — is targeted to “weaken the democratic structure”. The Rajya Sabha secretariat has reported to Naidu that some Opposition leaders “threatened” deputy chairman Harivansh and even used “abusive language”.

For the first time in the recent history of Parliament, some Opposition leaders made political comments targeting the impartial role of the chair.

A top functionary said that it was deliberately done as the chair can’t compromise the gravitas of the position to retort or reply to the accusations. “Naidu was so upset that he couldn’t sleep on the night of August 10. He even had to consult a doctor,” said an aide.

According to a person aware of the details, Naidu’s office is looking at precedents of punitive action for violation of rules and code of conduct. His office has also started consulting former secretary general VK Agnihotri and other experts before arriving at a decision.

The secretariat clarified that steps can be taken against a member even after the session is over. “The monsoon session might have ended, but the lawmaker continues to be a member of the House,” said top functionary.

“There are instances when MPs were suspended for violations in the past. However, this is the first time that marshals have been attacked…,” said the functionary cited above. Naidu, however, is personally averse to taking the extreme step of suspending a member for the remaining part of the latter’s term in the House.

On Thursday, the Opposition had rejected the Rajya Sabha report and blamed the government for the unruly scenes in the House, which, they said, were sparked by “outsiders” acting as marshals. They also claimed that two women members were manhandled.

They said the government stonewalled their requests for a debate on the Pegasus row, farm issues and price rise, rushed bills through the House without debate, and muzzled their voice.

The government, meanwhile, requested Naidu to take exemplary action against lawmakers who were seen climbing tables in the Upper House, ripping papers, throwing the rule book and damaging property.

Referring to the stalemate and the disruptions during an informal interaction with the media on Friday, Naidu said, “Outside political battles should not be fought on the table of the House.”

A day after the Opposition alleged that the chair had not allowed discussions on issues raised by them, Naidu said he has been impartial towards both the government and the Opposition. “The government and the Opposition are like two eyes; I treat them both equally,” he said.

While a section of the Opposition alleged that Union ministers had assured them that the general insurance amendment bill would be sent to a panel but later went back on the promise, the Rajya Sabha secretariat pointed out that so such assurance was given during any meeting presided by Naidu or in the House.

Based on complaints filed by at least two marshals, listing the injuries they sustained while trying to restrain the lawmakers who had trooped into the well of the House, the government asked the chair to set up a committee to examine the incidents and suggest strict action.

On Thursday, Union minister and Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal, said, “We (a group of ministers) met the chairperson and the deputy chair, and made an earnest appeal for strongest action against the deplorable misconduct, physical manhandling of staff,” referring to incidents on the last day of the session.

Later, Opposition members complained that unprecedented security, including from outside Parliament was deployed in the House which escalated the deadlock between the two sides.

Countering the government charge, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien said, “Chairman is an honourable man. But his actions were not honourable.”

On the charge that the chair did not agree to the demand to send bills to select committees for scrutiny, Naidu said the decision to do so rests with the government and the House.

“Whenever differences persist on such matters in the House, the House collectively takes a decision and the chair cannot force it one way or the other,” he said.